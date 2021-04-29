Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nearly 500 in B.C. died of an overdose in first three months of 2021, coroner reports

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 12:03 pm
B.C. reported 158 illicit drug deaths in March 2021. View image in full screen
B.C. reported 158 illicit drug deaths in March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Lennihan, File

More than five people a day died of a drug overdose in B.C. last month, the coroners service has reported.

The service said Thursday that 158 British Columbians died from an overdose in March, up 41 per cent from the same month last year.

Click to play video: 'B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration' B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration
B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration – Apr 14, 2021

Toxic illicit drugs have killed 498 people during the first three months of 2021 — 97 more than the same time period last year. Eighty per cent of the victims this year so far have been men.

Story continues below advertisement

The numbers come on the heels of a record-high 1,716 overdose deaths in 2020.

Trending Stories

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said the illicit drug supply continues to be volatile and unpredictable.

Click to play video: 'Warning to B.C. drug users over tainted supply' Warning to B.C. drug users over tainted supply
Warning to B.C. drug users over tainted supply – Mar 22, 2021

Earlier this month, B.C. marked the fifth anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency on drug overdoses.

Read more: ‘The same sadness and more lives lost’: Frontline workers reflect on 5 years of B.C.’s overdose crisis

Since 2016, more than 7,000 people have died of an overdose.

Read more: B.C. paramedics respond to highest-ever number of overdose calls in a single day

Earlier this month, BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics responded to B.C.’s highest single-day number of overdose calls.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews dealt with 138 potential overdoses: 45 of them in Vancouver, 17 of them in Surrey, 10 in Victoria and 66 across the rest of the province.

— With files from Gord Macdonald and Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Opioid CrisisOverdose CrisisBC overdose crisisBC overdose numbersBC overdose statisticsBC overdose latest numbersBC overdose numbers latest

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers