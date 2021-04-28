Menu

Canada

City of Regina announces on-street bike lane, multi-use pathway projects

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 5:31 pm
The City of Regina is investing $2.2 million in cycling infrastructure in 2021, adding about 4.5 kilometres to the city’s cycling network. View image in full screen
The City of Regina is investing $2.2 million in cycling infrastructure in 2021, adding about 4.5 kilometres to the city’s cycling network. File / Global News

The City of Regina announced Tuesday it will soon begin construction on about 4.5 km of cycling infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the city laid out its projects for 2021, which will include on-street bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

Read more: City of Regina investing $112.6M for 2021 construction projects

On-street bike lanes, including phase one of the new east-west crosstown bike route:

  • 13th Avenue between Forget Street and York Street
  • 14th Avenue between Edward Street and Montague Street
  • King Street between 15th Avenue and 14th Avenue
  • McTavish Street between College Avenue and 14th Avenue

Multi-use pathways:

  • Arcola Avenue between Pilot Butte Creek and University Park Drive
  • Albert Street between 23rd Avenue and Regina Avenue
  • Brinkworth Park from 13th Avenue and York Street to 14th Avenue and Edward Street
  • Pasqua Street between Parliament Avenue and Hill Avenue
  • Hillsdale Street between 23rd Avenue and Broad Street
The projects are part of the city’s Transportation Master Plan, aimed at improving driving, walking, cycling and transit in Regina.

Read more: Regina city council approves a number of changes to traffic safety bylaw

The city has invested $2.2 million into cycling infrastructure for 2021. Further information can be found on the city’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanRegina NewsCity of ReginaBike LanesPathwaysCycling infrastructureTransportation Master Plan

