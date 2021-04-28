City of Regina announces on-street bike lane, multi-use pathway projects

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina announced Tuesday it will soon begin construction on about 4.5 km of cycling infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the city laid out its projects for 2021, which will include on-street bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

On-street bike lanes, including phase one of the new east-west crosstown bike route:

13th Avenue between Forget Street and York Street

14th Avenue between Edward Street and Montague Street

King Street between 15th Avenue and 14th Avenue

McTavish Street between College Avenue and 14th Avenue

Multi-use pathways:

Arcola Avenue between Pilot Butte Creek and University Park Drive

Albert Street between 23rd Avenue and Regina Avenue

Brinkworth Park from 13th Avenue and York Street to 14th Avenue and Edward Street

Pasqua Street between Parliament Avenue and Hill Avenue

Hillsdale Street between 23rd Avenue and Broad Street

The projects are part of the city’s Transportation Master Plan, aimed at improving driving, walking, cycling and transit in Regina.

The city has invested $2.2 million into cycling infrastructure for 2021. Further information can be found on the city’s website.

