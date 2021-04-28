Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec won’t appeal acquittal of writer found not guilty of producing child porn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 3:43 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Quebec won’t appeal the acquittal of an author who was found not guilty of producing child pornography last year in connection with fiction scenes in his horror novel.

The Supreme Court of Canada refused last week to hear an appeal from Quebec’s attorney general, who had sought to appeal aspects of the lower court ruling.

Read more: Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of acquittal in Quebec case of alleged child pornography

Last September’s decision by Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc-André Blanchard said parts of Canada’s child pornography laws violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms because they place an unreasonable limit on freedom of expression.

Trending Stories

The Supreme Court said it didn’t have jurisdiction to hear the case, opening the door for Quebec to appeal the decision at the province’s Court of Appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec court acquits author, declares part of child pornography law invalid

The attorney general’s office said in an email Tuesday it wasn’t planning further legal proceedings in the case.

Blanchard acquitted author Yvan Godbout and his publisher, Editions ADA, on charges of producing and distributing child pornography related to descriptions of sexual assault of a child in his novel Hansel and Gretel.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of CanadaQuebec Superior CourtCharter of Rights and FreedomsFreedom of Expressionchild sex assaultChild pornography lawsYvan GodboutHorror novelEditions ADAHansel And GretelQuebec attorney general

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers