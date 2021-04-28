N.B. reporting 8 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at UNB Fredericton residence grows

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday, as the outbreak at a university residence grows and officials react to two other exposures.

There are two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), four in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and two in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

All cases are either travel-related or contacts of previously confirmed cases, except one case in Zone 3 which is under investigation.

This brings the active cases in the province to 122. Four people are hospitalized, including two in ICU.

Health officials watching two exposures

The province says a small group of people from Fredericton High School may have been exposed to the virus “from a source outside of the school.”

Story continues below advertisement

Public Health has contacted the people and they are self-isolating, as well as being tested.

Meanwhile, the school remains open but staff and students are being reminded to self-monitor for symptoms.

1:51 Fredericton region watched with concern Fredericton region watched with concern

As well, there is a possible public exposure at the Canada Post at 135 Otis Dr. in Nackawic from April 19-22.

As a result, a temporary outdoor drive-through testing clinic has been set up at the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall. Testing will be by appointment and will be open from noon until 5 p.m. until Friday.

Outbreak at the UNB Fredericton campus

The outbreak at the Magee House residence at UNB Fredericton has now grown to eight cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents, family members and staff are being retested Wednesday.

As well, residents and staff of Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence were tested on Tuesday due to a possible exposure and are awaiting results. They are currently self-isolating.

UNB announced Wednesday it is extending its shutdown, which was announced earlier this week, until Sunday.

Measures include prohibiting access to campus and keeping those living in residence to their rooms or apartments.

Following the direction of New Brunswick Public Health, essential services at UNB Fredericton will be extended until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 2. Here is our latest update: https://t.co/kPJvvs2Cus pic.twitter.com/v26WuCskF3 — UNB Fredericton (@UNBFredericton) April 28, 2021

Orange and yellow levels

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the orange level.

Story continues below advertisement

All other communities remain in the yellow level.

No travel is recommended in or out of areas in the orange levels but travel between areas in orange is permitted. Travel among yellow-level areas is also permitted.