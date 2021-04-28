COVID-19: MLHU expanding vaccination to eligible child-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, eligible child-care workers will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the London, Ont., region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced Wednesday that it is expanding vaccine eligibility at the direction of the province and following the latest weekly update from the regional vaccine prioritization committee.

More specifically, eligible child-care workers include:

licensees, employees, and students on an educational placement age 18 and older who interact directly with children in licensed child care centres and in authorized recreation and skill-building programs

licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of a home child care agency and students on an educational placement age 18 and older who interact directly with children in a licensed home child care setting

Appointments can be booked starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

The health unit says eligible workers will need a username and password from their employer.

Operators can pre-register under the category “essential workers who cannot work from home,” the health unit says.

The health unit adds that eligibility will expand to those in unlicensed child-care settings “once this direction has been provided by the provincial government.”

Appointments can be booked any time online, with new appointments opening up daily at 8 a.m., or over the phone at 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

