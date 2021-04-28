Menu

Health

COVID-19: MLHU expanding vaccination to eligible child-care workers

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 28, 2021 1:16 pm
Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, eligible child-care workers will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the London, Ont., region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit announced Wednesday that it is expanding vaccine eligibility at the direction of the province and following the latest weekly update from the regional vaccine prioritization committee.

Read more: COVID-19 — After recent hints, Ontario government set to make announcement on paid sick days

More specifically, eligible child-care workers include:

  • licensees, employees, and students on an educational placement age 18 and older who interact directly with children in licensed child care centres and in authorized recreation and skill-building programs
  • licensed home child care and in-home service providers, employees of a home child care agency and students on an educational placement age 18 and older who interact directly with children in a licensed home child care setting
Appointments can be booked starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

Read more: Why is opposition to lockdowns, masks and science growing? The psychology of defiance explained

The health unit says eligible workers will need a username and password from their employer.

Operators can pre-register under the category “essential workers who cannot work from home,” the health unit says.

The health unit adds that eligibility will expand to those in unlicensed child-care settings “once this direction has been provided by the provincial government.”

Appointments can be booked any time online, with new appointments opening up daily at 8 a.m., or over the phone at 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

