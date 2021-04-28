Woman sent to hospital following downtown Kingston house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is in hospital following a house fire in downtown Kingston on Tuesday night.

Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to a structure fire at 288 Helen St. just before 9 p.m., the city says.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The woman was transported to Kingston General Hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still unknown.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been contacted, and is expected to visit the home Wednesday, the city says. In the meantime, Kingston Police are at the scene.

