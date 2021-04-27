Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C.’s $500-million investment fund to help small, medium-sized businesses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. has introduced legislation to convert an investment initiative into a Crown corporation with the authority to make independent decisions aimed at spurring economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $500-million InBC investment fund was created last September as a way for the province to invest alongside the private sector to support small and medium-sized companies, which make up 98 per cent of all businesses in B.C.

Read more: B.C. expanding circuit breaker funding to hotels, motels and other short-term accommodations

The fund aims to make investments that achieve a financial return by meeting the government’s social, economic and environmental policy objectives that include building a more innovative, low-carbon economy.

The corporation is expected to be operational by the fall and would be led by a yet-to-be hired chief investment officer responsible for decisions without interference from outside parties or government.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier John Horgan says the fund will support startups, help promising companies scale up and attract world-class talent to the province, supporting economic recovery in all regions.

Click to play video: 'Logistics of how B.C. plans to enforce new COVID-19 travel restrictions in the province' Logistics of how B.C. plans to enforce new COVID-19 travel restrictions in the province
Logistics of how B.C. plans to enforce new COVID-19 travel restrictions in the province – Apr 19, 2021

Read more: B.C. government splitting province up into three zones to enforce COVID travel restrictions

© 2021 The Canadian Press
PandemicCOVIDCovid19John HorganBudgetBC COVID-19bc covidPremierInvestmentBC premierHorganPandemic RecoveryBC economic recovery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers