1 arrested after weapons, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Carlow-Mayo Township, Ont., man faces weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Bancroft on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hastings Street North in the town.

Police located the suspect vehicle and a search of the driver and vehicle led to the seizure of several weapons and suspected cocaine.

The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count each of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a release order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on June 15.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said Tuesday the name of the accused is not being released as one of the charges is domestic-related.