Crime

1 arrested after weapons, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 11:29 am
Bancroft OPP seized weapons and suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Sunday. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP seized weapons and suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Sunday. Bancroft OPP

A Carlow-Mayo Township, Ont., man faces weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Bancroft on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Hastings Street North in the town.

Police located the suspect vehicle and a search of the driver and vehicle led to the seizure of several weapons and suspected cocaine.

2 charged after knife brandished at George Street restaurant in Peterborough, police say

The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count each of possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a release order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on June 15.

OPP said Tuesday the name of the accused is not being released as one of the charges is domestic-related.

