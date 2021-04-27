Oshawa teen charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa resident faces impaired driving and drug charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday night.

According to OPP, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Kagawong and Glenarm roads, just north of the community of Cameron, for a vehicle in the ditch.

The investigation led to the arrest of the uninjured driver.

Dominyk Scala, 19, of Oshawa, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on May 27.

