Legislation introduced to provide income support program for Manitobans with severe disabilities

The province is introducing legislation to provide an income support program for Manitobans with severe and prolonged disabilities.

Current legislation puts Manitobans with severe and prolonged disabilities in the same category as those experiencing temporary losses of employment due to shorter-term or less severe disabilities.

The province says Bill 72 would create a program separate from Employment and Income Assistance (EIA) and include disability support payments and shelter assistance tailored to the specific needs of those who apply.

Families minister Rochelle Squires says about 10,000 people will be moved into the new category.

“It will make life easier for them. They will not have to go back and prove on a regular basis that they still are impacted by their disability,” Squires said. “We believe this will be a great reduction in unnecessary regulatory requirements and paperwork and inconvenience for them.”

“We’re also going to be moving forward with a better income for these individuals.”

NDP critic for persons with disabilities Danielle Adams claims “Bill 72 would propose sweeping changes to Manitoba’s income assistance programs, including how Manitobans are eligible for programs and what level of support they can receive.”