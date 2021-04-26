Regina Catholic, public schools opening buildings to students on May 3

In-class learning is expected to resume next week in Regina Catholic and public schools for secondary students.

The announcements were made by the two school divisions on Monday.

Regina Public Schools said its high school students have been away from class and remote learning since March 24 while elementary students have been remote learning since March 29.

“Working with other Regina and area school divisions, we took the steps that we believed were necessary to minimize the risk to students, staff and school families,” Greg Enion, public schools director of education said in a press release.

“The recommendations of local and provincial medical experts guided our decisions and the number of cases of COVID-19 related to schools was significantly reduced. (RMHO) now support a return to in-class learning.

“We will continue to follow their guidance. But we will stay vigilant, when it comes to in-school safety protocols, including mask use, physical distancing, and ongoing sanitization.”

Regina Catholic Schools Division said they will return to Level 2 — face-to-face with masks — in its elementary schools

“And Level 3 (hybrid as required by the chief medical health officer who has stated that schools larger than 600 operate at Level 3) in our four large high schools (Riffel, O’Neill, Miller and LeBoldus) beginning Monday, May 3,” according to a statement from the Catholic school division.

Both divisions said it’s important to remain vigilant with the reopening of schools.

“We remind students, families, and staff that a successful return to the physical classroom is dependent on the cooperation of students and families to closely follow all COVID safety measures in the community and at home,” according to a statement from the Catholic school division.

“In some cases, parents may choose to keep their children home from school, and we respect this decision.”

Regina Catholic Schools noted its staff are not expected to provide additional instruction for students who are not at school in these circumstances but will continue to provide daily updates of homework on their virtual platform.

