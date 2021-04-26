Regina high school student receives $80K scholarship for post-secondary studies

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina high school student will have some financial aid for post-secondary studies after being awarded a scholarship for his academic and extracurricular achievements.

Tyler McClellan, a Grade 12 student at Balfour Collegiate, received an $80,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to attend Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C.

He is entering the Bachelor of Science program, majoring in mathematics. McClellan is the first nominee at Balfour Collegiate to be awarded the scholarship.

“I am very honoured to be picked to receive this scholarship. By acquiring this, I can now continue my studies without having to stress about financial issues that would hold me back,” McClellan said.

“This allows me to make my dreams a reality.”

McClellan is known around the school for his “academic brilliance, quiet leadership, community engagement, humility and resilience,” said his principal, Nancy Felstrom.

“Tyler almost always receives a mark of 100 per cent in math classes and close to that in every other subject,” Felstrom said.

“He is part of the student leadership team; he is a school photographer; and he participates in school theatrical productions both on and off stage.

“Tyler’s achievement shows his school community that working hard, joining in, giving of yourself, and being humble has rewards.”

In Grade 7, McClellan was diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but is now cancer-free. He said that experience gave him a new outlook on life.

“I’ve learned how to deal with conflicts in my life and all that. I’ve grown and now I’m open. I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’m excited for the future,” McClellan said.

“I never thought I would be able to even go to university. This scholarship has basically changed my life.”

The scholarship is being handed out for the 10th straight year to 100 students, 50 more than usual. This is the second year in row they have had an extra 50 due to the challenge presented to students by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This group of 100 outstanding students will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale,” said Seymour Schulich, program founder.

“With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.”

McClellan will begin the program in the fall.

