West Island COVID-19 testing sites dealing with technical issues

Some West Island residents are dealing with long wait times to get their COVID-19 test results back. In some cases, there are reports people are waiting seven days.

The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority, says it is aware of the situation. In a statement to Global News on Monday, a spokesperson said they are dealing with a technical issue.

“We are currently experiencing somewhat of a delay due to a technical issue,” said Hélène Bergeron-Gamache, a spokesperson with the CIUSSS.

“Our teams are currently focused on resolving the issue so that test results may be available within a reasonable timeframe. We are confident that we will be able to quickly make up for the delays encountered and expect the situation to be resolved tomorrow.”

In most cases across the island, test results are available within 48 hours.