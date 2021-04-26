Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after missing man found dead, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a man who had been considered missing was found dead.

Police previously said 54-year-old Paul Daly was last seen on April 2 in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York.

In an update on April 17, officers said it was believed Daly was dead, but his remains and his vehicle hadn’t been found.

Police also announced at the time that 40-year-old Toronto resident Courtney Michael Tenn was charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

In an update on Monday, police announced that Daly’s vehicle was located on Wednesday and he was found dead inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Tenn now faces a second-degree murder charge “in lieu” of the initial charge, police said.

4:46 ‘Serious flaws’ found in TPS missing persons investigation ‘Serious flaws’ found in TPS missing persons investigation – Apr 15, 2021