Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after missing man found dead, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Fifty-four-year-old Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Fifty-four-year-old Paul Daly. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a man who had been considered missing was found dead.

Police previously said 54-year-old Paul Daly was last seen on April 2 in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive in East York.

In an update on April 17, officers said it was believed Daly was dead, but his remains and his vehicle hadn’t been found.

Read more: Missing man believed to be dead, suspect charged: Toronto police

Police also announced at the time that 40-year-old Toronto resident Courtney Michael Tenn was charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Trending Stories

In an update on Monday, police announced that Daly’s vehicle was located on Wednesday and he was found dead inside.

Tenn now faces a second-degree murder charge “in lieu” of the initial charge, police said.

Click to play video: '‘Serious flaws’ found in TPS missing persons investigation' ‘Serious flaws’ found in TPS missing persons investigation
‘Serious flaws’ found in TPS missing persons investigation – Apr 15, 2021
