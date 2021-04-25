Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

AstraZeneca’s 1.5M COVID-19 shots from Baltimore plant are safe: Health Canada

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 7:00 pm
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). View image in full screen
A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 sits on a general practitioner's table during a vaccination campaign on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong).

Health Canada says that AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in Baltimore plant — which was placed under investigation by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month — are all safe and of “high quality.”

Read more: Canada to see 1st Johnson & Johnson shipments next week, but no more until June

In a statement Sunday, the country’s health agency said that the 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines imported to Canada from Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore facility met quality specifications and were safe to use.

The statement comes after AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines from the facility were halted by the FDA earlier this month in order to investigate an error that led to millions of doses of J&J’s vaccine being ruined in March.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Challenges facing Canada to get some COVID-19 restrictions lifted by summer' Challenges facing Canada to get some COVID-19 restrictions lifted by summer
Challenges facing Canada to get some COVID-19 restrictions lifted by summer

“Canadians can be assured that Health Canada is taking all necessary steps to ensure that any products coming from this facility will only be used if they are safe and effective,” read the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada also verified that the 300,000 doses of the J&J vaccine, which are expected to come into Canada next week, do not come from the Baltimore facility.

— More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCOVIDHealth CanadaAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineJ&J vaccineUS FDAjanssencovid news canadabaltimore plant vaccinejanssen vacccine

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers