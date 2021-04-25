Menu

Health

U.S. health panel says kids can get within 3 feet of each other at summer camp

By Chris Prentice Reuters
Posted April 25, 2021 3:54 pm
Children attending summer camp can get within 3 feet (1 meter) of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to fresh guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s updated recommendations for camps, issued on Saturday, have been eagerly awaited by parents as the end of the school year approaches.

Read more: Is it time to ditch disinfecting? CDC updates data surrounding COVID-19 surface transmission

The agency said its camp guidance aligns with its evidence for social distancing at schools, with at least 3 feet between children – and at least 6 feet (2 meters) when eating and drinking. Camp counselors and other adults should stay at least 6 feet from children and each other, the CDC said.

Summer camp activities should be held outdoors as much as possible, and if indoors, doors and windows should be left open when possible, the CDC said. Group events and large gatherings should be avoided, it added.

COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across the country, but younger children are not currently authorized for the three shots approved in the United States. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use starting at age 16, with approval now being sought for children ages 12 to 15. Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson are studying their vaccines in children.

Read more: U.S. to resume using J&J COVID-19 vaccine after CDC recommends ending pause

The CDC said that while fewer children have gotten sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, they still can be infected with the coronavirus and spread it to others and sometimes can have severe outcomes themselves.

