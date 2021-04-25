Low fare airline Swoop returns to Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian budget airline Swoop returned its low-cost flights to Winnipeg on Sunday.

The airline announced that its aircraft will begin flying to and from the city’s James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on flights connecting travellers with Abbotsford, B.C., and Hamilton, ON.

Flights to Kelowna, B.C. will begin in June.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Manitoba through our return to Winnipeg,” said Swoop’s Head of Flight Operations Shane Workman in a press release.

“Our affordable fares are now available to those travelling for essential reasons and Swoop will be here to support the economic recovery of the region and connect Manitobans to their family and friends when the time comes.”

The first flights from Swoop arrived in Winnipeg on Sunday morning, with more scheduled in the afternoon.

“We are pleased to welcome Swoop back to Winnipeg as we continue to plan for the safe return of domestic travel as vaccination levels increase across the country,” said Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO Barry Rempel.

According to Swoop’s website, flights to and from Abbotsford run on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to and from Hamilton are on Fridays and Sundays.