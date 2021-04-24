Man charged after woman struck with cigarette receptacle in St. Thomas, Ont.

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a man has been charged with assault after an incident Friday morning.
Officials say they were called to a local shelter around 8 a.m.
They say a man reportedly tackled a woman to the ground and struck her several times with a cigarette receptacle.
Police say the woman sustained minor injuries.
Officials say the man reportedly assaulted a security guard while security staff were arresting him.
A 25-year-old man now faces multiple assault charges.
Police say the man was held for court and has since been released.
