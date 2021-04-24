Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man charged after woman struck with cigarette receptacle in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 24, 2021 2:19 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a man has been charged with assault after an incident Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to a local shelter around 8 a.m.

Read more: Suspect pulls gun following dispute in St. Thomas: Police

They say a man reportedly tackled a woman to the ground and struck her several times with a cigarette receptacle.

Trending Stories

Police say the woman sustained minor injuries.

Officials say the man reportedly assaulted a security guard while security staff were arresting him.

Read more: St. Thomas police release security video of robbery suspects

Story continues below advertisement

A 25-year-old man now faces multiple assault charges.

Police say the man was held for court and has since been released.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceAssaultSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PolicePolice in St. ThomasCigarette receptaclecigarette receptacle assault St. Thomas

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers