COVID-19: 276 new cases in Manitoba Saturday, three new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials announced 276 cases of COVID-19 Saturday and three new deaths.

A man in his 40s from Winnipeg, a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg and a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region linked to the outbreak at the Russell Health Centre bring have died, bringing the province’s number of deaths to 967.

The new cases include:

11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

12 cases in the Northern health region

34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

27 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

183 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of Saturday morning, there were 74 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19 and 66 who remain in hospital, but are no longer infectious, totaling 140 hospitalizations.

There were also 21 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active cases of COVID-19 and 13 people in ICU who are no longer infectious, totaling 34 ICU patients.

Story continues below advertisement

After 2,815 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test Friday, the provincial five-day test positivity rate is 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Public health officials are advising of possible exposures to variant of concern (VOC) cases on Winnipeg transit:

April 19, Route 18 from Osborne Street at Broadway to Main Street and Rupertsland Avenue from approximately 11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.

April 13, 14 and 15 on Route 59 to Island Lakes from Main Street and Pioneer Avenue to Ebb Tide Drive and Island Shore Boulevard from approximately 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

No new outbreaks have been declared and the outbreak at Middlechurch Home in Winnipeg has been deemed over.