Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 276 new cases in Manitoba Saturday, three new deaths

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 2:08 pm
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. View image in full screen
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. The Associated Press

Manitoba public health officials announced 276 cases of COVID-19 Saturday and three new deaths.

A man in his 40s from Winnipeg, a woman in her 60s from Winnipeg and a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region linked to the outbreak at the Russell Health Centre bring have died, bringing the province’s number of deaths to 967.

The new cases include:

  • 11 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 12 cases in the Northern health region
  • 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 27 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 183 cases in the Winnipeg health region

As of Saturday morning, there were 74 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19 and 66 who remain in hospital, but are no longer infectious, totaling 140 hospitalizations.

There were also 21 people in intensive care units (ICUs) with active cases of COVID-19 and 13 people in ICU who are no longer infectious, totaling 34 ICU patients.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

After 2,815 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test Friday, the provincial five-day test positivity rate is 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Public health officials are advising of possible exposures to variant of concern (VOC) cases on Winnipeg transit:

  • April 19, Route 18 from Osborne Street at Broadway to Main Street and Rupertsland Avenue from approximately 11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m.
  • April 13, 14 and 15 on Route 59 to Island Lakes from Main Street and Pioneer Avenue to Ebb Tide Drive and Island Shore Boulevard from approximately 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

No new outbreaks have been declared and the outbreak at Middlechurch Home in Winnipeg has been deemed over.

Click to play video: 'Psychologist Megan McElheran says COVID stressors and medical culture are a “recipe for traumatizing people”' Psychologist Megan McElheran says COVID stressors and medical culture are a “recipe for traumatizing people”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDHealthcoronavirus in manitobavariants of concernVoCCOVID-19 MBcovid exposures

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers