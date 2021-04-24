Ontario reports nearly 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 7.8 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 8.8 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 6.9 per cent.Provincial figures showed there are 2,277 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 10), with 833 in intensive care (up by 15 and marking a record), 600 of whom are on a ventilator (up by seven).As of Friday evening, 4,527,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 126,694.So far, 358,776 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.
More to come.
The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
Comments