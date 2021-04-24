Menu

Health

Ontario reports nearly 4,100 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario confirms 36 cases of B.1.617 variant from India' Ontario confirms 36 cases of B.1.617 variant from India
WATCH ABOVE: Public Health Ontario has now confirmed 36 cases of the B.1.617 variant, the so-called “double mutant” variant of COVID-19 first detected in India.

Ontario reported 4,094 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 441,404.

“Locally, there are 1,191 new cases in Toronto, 1,014 in Peel, 406 in York Region, 226 in Niagara and 199 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Twenty-four new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,887.

A total of 392,044 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 4,332.

More than 52,100 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 13,831,115 tests and 31,933 remain under investigation.

Read more: Shifting more vaccines to hot spots will help reduce hospitalizations, deaths: Ontario science table

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 7.8 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 8.8 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 6.9 per cent.Provincial figures showed there are 2,277 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 10), with 833 in intensive care (up by 15 and marking a record), 600 of whom are on a ventilator (up by seven).As of Friday evening, 4,527,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 126,694.So far, 358,776 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals' The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
The delicate task of transferring ICU patients to other hospitals
