Windsor men charged with murder, attempted murder after Blenheim man, 20, fatally shot: CKPS

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Chatham-Kent Police Service say two 19-year-old Windsor, Ont., men are facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting Wednesday night at a home in Blenheim, Ont.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when police say two men attended the home of someone they knew and became engaged in a “verbal disturbance” outside.

After the altercation, police said one of the suspects opened fire, striking a friend of the homeowner. The victim, identified only as a Blenheim man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pair fled from the scene, but their vehicle was tracked down shortly afterward on Communications Road. Police said the driver surrendered to police, however the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and took off.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Kent Bridge Road, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered, police said.

The accused have since been charged with murder and attempted murder and are being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

The investigation is ongoing by police, who say a post-mortem was scheduled to take place in London on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Cst. Dan Hamilton (519-436-6600 x284) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:14 Ford apologizes for increasing police powers, closing playgrounds; says province moved ‘too quick’ Ford apologizes for increasing police powers, closing playgrounds; says province moved ‘too quick’