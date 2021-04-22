Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Two homeless after Penticton house fire

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 3:13 pm
Two people were left homeless after a damaging residential fire in Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Two people were left homeless after a damaging residential fire in Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Penticton Fire Department/Twitter

Two people have been displaced following a residential fire in Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out in the basement of a single-family home at 548 Alexander Ave. at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Smoke could be seen coming from the back end of the house,” said an email from Larry Watkinson, Penticton fire chief.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘It was surreal’: Residents of fatal Penticton condo fire still reeling

“A 360 of the building showed heavy smoke coming from small windows on the basement level as well as from a door,” he said.

Firefighters broke a window on the basement door to access the flames and doused it with their hoses before checking for hot spots.

“A second check of the basement found no extension and that the fire was out,” Watkinson said.

The scene was turned over to Penticton Security.

Read more: Fatal Penticton, B.C., condo blaze deemed accidental in nature: investigators

The two displaced residents are in the care of Emergency Support Services (ESS).

Watkinson said the home is badly damaged by smoke and fire. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Firecity of pentictonPenticton Fire Departmentpenticton firePenticton house firepenticton firefightersAlexander Avenue House Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers