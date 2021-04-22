Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario emergency orders pave the way for more workers to help hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'ICU transfers to Kingston from the GTA increase as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario' ICU transfers to Kingston from the GTA increase as COVID-19 cases surge in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario health officials plan to transfer hundreds of COVID-19 ICU patients to hospitals in Ontario to make space for expected uptick of hospitalizations over the next two weeks. Kingston General Hospital has been transferring some of the patients received from the GTA to Brockville, so ICU beds don't run out.

Ontario has issued two new emergency orders that will help bring more health-care workers into hospitals overburdened by COVID-19.

One order allows workers to provide patient care outside their regular scope of practice, consistent with duties assigned by a hospital.

Read more: Hundreds of COVID-19 ICU patient transfers planned as Ontario braces for ‘horrific’ 2 weeks

The other allows out-of-province health care workers to practice in an Ontario hospital without registering with regulatory colleges in the province.

Trending Stories

The government says the orders will allow staff from Ontario health facilities to be redeployed to hospitals and will also pave the way for out-of-province health workers to practice here.

Read more: ‘Hospitals are buckling’: Ontario’s science table makes urgent push for stronger COVID-19 measures

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario says it has received tentative offers of health-worker support from Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

The third wave of the pandemic has pushed Ontario’s hospitals to the brink, with facilities having to transfer patients between regions ad ramp down non-urgent procedures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario HospitalsOntario COVIDOntario Hospital Emergency Orders

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers