COVID-19: 12 new cases for Peterborough area, PRHC reports 3 more inpatients, 9 patient transfers

Peterborough Public Health reported another dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while the regional hospital reports addtional inpatients and patient transfers.

On the health unit’s COVID tracker update issued at 4:21 p.m., there are 102 active cases of COVID-19, down from 107 reported on Wednesday. Cases were at 123 on Monday.

As of Thursday there are 387 variant of concern cases, up from 379 about 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern — a B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the U.K. — was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s 1,146 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,031 are now resolved (up from 1,014 on Wednesday). That makes up approximately 90 per cent of the health unit’s total cases.

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, leaving five active outbreaks in the city, which include:

Champlain College residence (E/F tower): Declared April 16. Case details not provided but Trent University reports 16 student residence cases, one less than Wednesday. There were 18 reported on Monday. The university says not all cases may be linked to the Champlain College outbreak.

Workplace #6 in Peterborough: Declared April 15, no case details were provided.

Workplace # 5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility # 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 when a resident tested positive. There have been two residents who died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Another resident and staff member tested positive on April 16. On Wednesday, an additional resident had a positive test and a negative one and as a result must quarantine.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 243 COVID-19 cases (one more since Wednesday) associated with 39 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday:

Close contacts: 320, up from 308 on Wednesday.

45 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared (three more since Wednesday). Seven required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Monday.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city, unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 13 COVID-19 inpatients — up three from Wednesday. There have been at least 55 patient transfers from other areas — an additional nine transfers reported since Wednesday’s update.

Death toll: 13 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 48,800 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

Armour Heights Public School in Peterborough: 1 case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Hastings Public School: 1 case, unchanged since Monday.

North Shore Public School in Keene: 1 case, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board: (As of April 19, board will not be reporting new cases of COVID-19 involving staff and students unless the cases are connected those who are currently working or learning in-person in school):

St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough — 2 cases, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — 1 case, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.

St. Catherine Catholic Elementary: One case, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments can be made either online at any time or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents looking to cancel vaccination appointments are also asked to contact the call centre at 249-494-5631.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

