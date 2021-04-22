Menu

Canada

Kingston’s Fall Fair cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 12:26 pm
Kingston's annual fall fair has been cancelled once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Kingston's annual fall fair has been cancelled once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kingston and District Agricultural Society

For the second year in a row, the Kingston fall fair has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingston and District Agricultural Society’s board of directors, which runs the annual fair, issued a statement earlier this week saying the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

Read more: Kingston Fall Fair cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

While the board admitted that the situation is different from this time last year, they are unable to manage the lead-up events and the full fair in a safe manner. This year would have been the fair’s 190th year in operation.

Instead, they will be hosting a fair showcase this September that will include competitions in culinary arts, vegetables, photography and home crafts, as well as a virtual talent contest.

The board said it would release more details about the showcase in weeks to come.

