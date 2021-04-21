Homan evens record at Players’ Championship with victory over Hasselborg

Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg in Wednesday’s afternoon draw.
Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.
Homan’s Ottawa-based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg’s foursome dropped to 1-1.
in other Draw 5 action, South Korea’s Minji Kim improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over American curler Tabitha Peterson (0-2).
Russia’s Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (1-1), and Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan (1-1) posted an 11-5 win over Scotland’s Eve Muirhead (0-2).
In men’s play earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson (1-1) scored one in the ninth end for a 9-8 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-2).
