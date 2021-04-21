Menu

Canada

Homan evens record at Players’ Championship with victory over Hasselborg

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 8:52 pm
Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan reacts to her shot against Team Canada in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan reacts to her shot against Team Canada in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Rachel Homan evened her record at the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship with a 7-4 win over Anna Hasselborg in Wednesday’s afternoon draw.

Homan, seeking to extend her record with a 12th Grand Slam title, rebounded after giving up three to her Swedish opponent in the first end and put the game away with a steal of two in the eighth.

READ MORE: Homan drops opener at Players' Championship a day after winning 11th Grand Slam title 

Homan’s Ottawa-based rink improved to 1-1, while Hasselborg’s foursome dropped to 1-1.

in other Draw 5 action, South Korea’s Minji Kim improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over American curler Tabitha Peterson (0-2).

Russia’s Alina Kovaleva also improved to 2-0 with a 7-4 win over Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones (1-1), and Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan (1-1) posted an 11-5 win over Scotland’s Eve Muirhead (0-2).

In men’s play earlier Wednesday, Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson (1-1) scored one in the ninth end for a 9-8 win over 2021 Brier champion Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton (0-2).

READ MORE: Brendan Bottcher wins Grand Slam of Curling opener 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CurlingCalgary SportsMen's CurlingRachel HomanCanadian CurlingWomen's CurlingGrand Slam of Curling Players' Championship

