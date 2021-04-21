Menu

Traffic

Some Barrie Transit service affected as COVID-19 outbreak expands

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 6:06 pm
Officials said they hope to get transit service levels back to normal "shortly.". View image in full screen
Officials said they hope to get transit service levels back to normal "shortly.". Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie Transit is expecting a temporary reduction in service frequency on some routes as nine people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our service provider continues to work with the health unit, and at this time, these cases have not been linked,” Barrie Transit director Brent Forsyth said in a statement.

Read more: Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak expands as 7th bus driver tests positive

“As the city is following public health protocols to ensure the safety of both passengers and operators, service coverage throughout the city will be maintained, however Barrie Transit is expecting a temporary reduction in frequency on routes 1, 6 and 100.”

Trending Stories

The service changes will be in effect until further notice.

Officials said they hope to get transit service levels back to normal “shortly.”

