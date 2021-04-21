Some Barrie Transit service affected as COVID-19 outbreak expands

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie Transit is expecting a temporary reduction in service frequency on some routes as nine people have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our service provider continues to work with the health unit, and at this time, these cases have not been linked,” Barrie Transit director Brent Forsyth said in a statement.

“As the city is following public health protocols to ensure the safety of both passengers and operators, service coverage throughout the city will be maintained, however Barrie Transit is expecting a temporary reduction in frequency on routes 1, 6 and 100.”

The service changes will be in effect until further notice.

Officials said they hope to get transit service levels back to normal “shortly.”

