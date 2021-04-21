OPP locate impaired driver at Peterborough hospital following crash in Trent Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Kennedy Drive, just northeast of the village of Buckhorn, where a vehicle had entered a ditch and rolled. The area is about 45 km north of the city.

It’s alleged the driver fled the scene on foot. He reportedly was transported to Peterborough by a passing motorist.

OPP say the suspect was located at hospital while undergoing treatment for minor injuries. Police say they determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Jamie Brown, 22, of Peterborough, Ontario was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

“This collision remains under investigation and further charges are pending,” stated Const. Joe Ayotte.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 25.