More than 5,000 vaccinations occurred in Waterloo Region on Tuesday

There were more than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations performed in the area on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine task force.

The agency says there were 5,264 vaccinations provided, including 1,488 at area pharmacies.

A day earlier, the province opened up vaccinations at pharmacies to those over the age of 39.

A total of 23.95 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a number that climbs to 30.35 per cent when you remove those under the age of 18 from the equation.

The goal is to see at least 75 per cent of the population vaccinated, which, in theory, would achieve herd immunity.

Waterloo Public Health reported another 74 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 13,504.

A new COVID-19-related death was also reported, lifting the region’s death toll to 248.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Waterloo Region’s medical officer of health said in a statement.

“The individual was male in his 60s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.“

Another 170 people were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area up to 12,655.

This drops the total number of active cases to 586.

There are now 51 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including 22 who are in intensive care.

The hospitals told Global News that an update will be provided on Thursday about where all the new patients have come from as 14 new cases have arrived inside their walls in the last two days.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the area in construction but three others also came to an end, as the number of active outbreaks falls to 24.

The outbreak at the YMCA Brigadoon daycare has ended, as have others in trucking and in the restaurant industry.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 429,123.

Wednesday’s case count has jumped back into the 4,000s after Tuesday recorded 3,469 new cases, although more tests were processed. Prior to that, cases had been above 4,000 for the last six days.

According to Wednesday’s report, 1,249 cases were recorded in Toronto, 771 in Peel Region, 386 in York Region, 276 in Hamilton, 214 in Durham Region and 201 in Niagara.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,789 as 32 more deaths were recorded.