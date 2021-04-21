SARCAN opening new recycling depot in Saskatoon, closing Broadway Avenue location

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s busiest recycling depot is being replaced by a new facility.

SARCAN says the relocation of its Broadway Avenue depot to an expanded location on Jasper Avenue South is due to an increase in demand for services.

The Broadway Avenue depot collects roughly 29 million beverage containers yearly from 136,000 customers. SARCAN said it’s the busiest location in Saskatchewan.

The new depot is double the size of the Broadway location, with a separate room for the drop-and-go service.

SARCAN said it also expanded capacity at the new depot for bulk customers and added sliding automatic power doors for better accessibility.

Story continues below advertisement

Amy McNeil, SARCAN’s executive director, said the new depot creates a more efficient workplace.

“Since 1988, SARCAN Recycling has been a leader in creating employment opportunities for people experiencing disability, waste diversion, and community building across Saskatchewan,” McNeil said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are thrilled for our customers to experience our newest recycling depot in Saskatoon not only because it is quicker and easier to visit, but also because it will meet the growing demands of our passionate and loyal customers for years to come.”

The depot is staff by 36 individuals from SaskAbilities, which supports people experiencing disability with programs and life-enhancing services.

“We are very pleased to continue operating a SARCAN depot, at this new location, to provide ongoing supported employment opportunities and to continue building inclusive communities for people of all abilities,” said Emily Hurd, the regional director for SaskAbilities (Saskatoon Branch).

“People are at the heart of all that we do, and this new depot provides an enhanced experience for both customers and SARCAN staff.”

SARCAN said the Broadway Avenue location is now closed permanently and operations will start at 2900 Jasper Ave. S. at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 111 million beverage containers are collected and recycled at the four SARCAN locations in Saskatoon each year.

SARCAN also provides a one-stop recycling service for household paint, end-of-life electronics and household batteries.

1:46 Cans4Cosmo initiative offers recycling pick-up for Saskatoon residents Cans4Cosmo initiative offers recycling pick-up for Saskatoon residents – Nov 7, 2020