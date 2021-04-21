Menu

Crime

Police investigate after human remains found in Huntsville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 12:19 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Global News

OPP say they’re investigating after human remains were found in Huntsville, Ont., on Monday.

At about 11 a.m. Monday, a member of the public called police to report that they found human remains in the woods near Millar Hill Road.

Under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, the Muskoka crime unit and the OPP forensic identification services unit are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

