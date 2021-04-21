Guelph reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain at 349

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the local case count to 3,754 during the pandemic.

Active cases remained unchanged at 349 from the previous day with another 46 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,368 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

In Wellington County, five new cases are being reported Wednesday as the case count there reaches 1,291.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by 15 from the previous day to 91, with another 20 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,165.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has increased from 151.9 to 153.8 cases per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 6.9 per cent.

There are 24 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including nine in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 84,223 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 3,415 doses over what was reported on Tuesday.

Public health also reports that 76,873 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 30.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

