Biden says Chauvin verdict a ‘step forward,’ but adds America ‘can’t stop here’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden said the guilty verdict in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is a “step forward,” but added that there is still work to be done in order to address racial injustice in America.

Biden made the comments from Washington just hours after Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man.

Chauvin is now facing up to 40 years in federal prison.

Biden said verdicts like those delivered by the Minnesota jury are “far too rare.”

“It’s not enough,” Biden said. “We can’t stop here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. The verdict is a step forward. And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2021

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest outside of a convenience store.

The arrest was captured on video by a bystander.

In the video, Floyd can be heard pleading for his life, saying: “I can’t breathe.”

2:06 ‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict ‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and systemic racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden said in order to move forward, America must acknowledge and confront the racism embedded in its institutions.

“We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood of tragedies like this will ever happen or occur again,” he said.

Biden said state and local law enforcement needs to “step up,” but said the federal government must act, too.

He pointed to a bill, called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to combat misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in policing.

He said he promised Floyd’s family that he will continue to fight to see the act is sworn into law, adding “it shouldn’t take a whole year to get this done.”

Biden said he will sign it into law, “as quickly as possible.”

“The guilty verdict does not bring back George, but through the family’s pain they’re finding purpose so George’s legacy will not just be about his death, but what we must do in his memory,” the president said.

1:08 Derek Chauvin guilty: Al Sharpton says guilty verdict provides the ‘energy to fight on’ Derek Chauvin guilty: Al Sharpton says guilty verdict provides the ‘energy to fight on’

Biden called on the country to “come together” to end systemic racism.

Story continues below advertisement

“This can be a moment of significant change.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This can be a moment of significant change."

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden spoke with Floyd’s family, saying he and Vice President Kamala Harris were “relieved” by the verdict.

The family’s attorney posted a video of the phone call on Twitter.

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

In the video, Biden can be heard telling the family they are “incredible,” and that “the change starts now.”

More to come.