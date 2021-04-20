Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Biden says Chauvin verdict a ‘step forward,’ but adds America ‘can’t stop here’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 8:03 pm
Click to play video: '‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict' ‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
WATCH: George Floyd's brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

U.S. President Joe Biden said the guilty verdict in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is a “step forward,” but added that there is still work to be done in order to address racial injustice in America.

Biden made the comments from Washington just hours after Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man.

Chauvin is now facing up to 40 years in federal prison.

Read more: Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

Biden said verdicts like those delivered by the Minnesota jury are “far too rare.”

“It’s not enough,” Biden said. “We can’t stop here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest outside of a convenience store.

The arrest was captured on video by a bystander.

In the video, Floyd can be heard pleading for his life, saying: “I can’t breathe.”

Click to play video: '‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict' ‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
‘I can finally breathe again’: George Floyd’s brother reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the U.S. and around the world against police brutality and systemic racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Biden said in order to move forward, America must acknowledge and confront the racism embedded in its institutions.

We can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood of tragedies like this will ever happen or occur again,” he said.

Biden said state and local law enforcement needs to “step up,” but said the federal government must act, too.

He pointed to a bill, called the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to combat misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in policing.

He said he promised Floyd’s family that he will continue to fight to see the act is sworn into law, adding “it shouldn’t take a whole year to get this done.”

Biden said he will sign it into law, “as quickly as possible.”

Read more: Derek Chauvin’s trial over death of George Floyd goes to jury after closing arguments

“The guilty verdict does not bring back George, but through the family’s pain they’re finding purpose so George’s legacy will not just be about his death, but what we must do in his memory,” the president said.

Click to play video: 'Derek Chauvin guilty: Al Sharpton says guilty verdict provides the ‘energy to fight on’' Derek Chauvin guilty: Al Sharpton says guilty verdict provides the ‘energy to fight on’
Derek Chauvin guilty: Al Sharpton says guilty verdict provides the ‘energy to fight on’

Biden called on the country to “come together” to end systemic racism.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden spoke with Floyd’s family, saying he and Vice President Kamala Harris were “relieved” by the verdict.

The family’s attorney posted a video of the phone call on Twitter.

In the video, Biden can be heard telling the family they are “incredible,” and that “the change starts now.”

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Joe BidenBlack Lives Mattergeorge floydKamala HarrisDerek Chauvin Trialderek chauvin verdictDerek Chauvin guiltyderek chauvin george floydGeorge Floyd Derek Chauvin trial

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers