Politics

Moncton city councillor won’t be sanctioned for abusive comments made online

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2021 3:31 pm
Municipal elections are set for May 10 for most of New Brunswick, with the exception of locked down areas.

City council in Moncton, N.B. has decided not to impose sanctions on an elected member despite a violation of the city’s code of conduct.

An investigation was launched last month into comments Coun. Pierre Boudreau made online in response to a member of the public who had criticized politicians’ decision-making.

Boudreau responded to Hafsah Mohammad’s social media post over the course of several comments, using an expletive, calling her dangerous and asking her to “get ready” if she was planning to “pick a fight” with him.

Read more: Moncton councillor investigated by city for Facebook comments toward local activist

While the investigation found there was a breach of the code of conduct, council members voted Monday night to consider the matter closed because Boudreau has publicly apologized and the apology was accepted.

The council was told that although elected officials are familiar with the city’s respectful workplace policy and code of conduct, further training will be offered to incoming council members following the 2021 municipal election.

Boudreau is not re-offering in the election, set for May 10.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickpoliticsMonctonFacebookCity HallCouncilCouncillorCode of Conductabusive comments

