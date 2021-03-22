Moncton councillor investigated by city for Facebook comments toward local activist

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moncton has launched an investigation after a municipal councillor appeared to threaten an activist on Facebook last week.

The investigation follows online comments from Coun. Pierre Boudreau in response to a Moncton woman who in a post on the social media site criticized politicians’ decision-making.

Boudreau responded to Hafsah Mohammad’s post over the course of several comments, asking her to “get ready” if she was planning to “pick a fight” with him.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold says Boudreau’s comments were “unacceptable” and that the city does not endorse offensive behaviour or harassment.

Arnold also says if the councillor is found to have broken the code of conduct, the council may take corrective actions against him.

Boudreau says his actions were “extremely disrespectful” and he says he has sent an apology to Mohammad.