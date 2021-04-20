Peterborough girl charged with multiple counts of assaulting adults, mischief

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old Peterborough girl is facing assault charges following an incident at a home in the city’s west end on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service says officers responded after several residents reported being assaulted by a girl in a residence in the area of Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Lansdowne Street.

One of the victims was treated by paramedics.

The home also sustained damage.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an adult, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.