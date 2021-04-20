Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough girl charged with multiple counts of assaulting adults, mischief

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 3:45 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough teenager faces multiple assault charges following an incident at a west-end home. Global News Peterborough file

A 15-year-old Peterborough girl is facing assault charges following an incident at a home in the city’s west end on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Peterborough Police Service says officers responded after several residents reported being assaulted by a girl in a residence in the area of Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Lansdowne Street.

One of the victims was treated by paramedics.

Read more: Youth accused in death of Calgary police officer still has no lawyer

The home also sustained damage.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an adult, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Click to play video: 'Teens and COVID-19' Teens and COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeassault with a weaponYouth Criminal Justice Actdomestic incidentPeterborough assaultYouth Crimeyouth violence

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers