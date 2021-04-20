Menu

Economy

$500M for mental health and opioid crisis, as B.C. budget boosts health spending by $2.6B

By Simon Little Global News
WATCH: 2021 B.C. budget special

B.C.’s government is touting what it calls the largest mental health funding increase in the province’s history in a 2021 budget heavy on health-care spending.

Health-care spending is climbing by $2.6 billion over the next three years, according to documents released Tuesday, then up to $25.4 billion by 2023-2024. For the 2021 fiscal year, health care will account for more than 35 per cent of all spending.

Read more: ‘The same sadness and more lives lost’: Frontline workers reflect on 5 years of B.C.’s overdose crisis

The province is targeting $500 million to address mental health and substance use over three years.

The lion’s share of that money — $330 million — will go to funding a response to B.C.’s overdose crisis.

Click to play video: 'B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration' B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration
B.C. marks five years since overdose crisis public health emergency declaration

The province is allocating $152 million for opioid treatment, making overdose prevention supports implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent.

It is also funding 195 new substance use treatment and recovery beds, along with new outpatient peer- and community-based support.

Mental health funding for children and youth is getting a boost to the tune of $97 million, as the province expands programs in schools and increases the number of integrated child and youth teams in B.C. from five to 20.

Money for Foundry centres, “one-stop shops” for youth seeking mental health and substance services, will double their number — from 11 to 23 province-wide.

Read more: Okanagan mothers speak out on 5th anniversary of B.C. overdose health emergency

The government is also setting aside $900 million from a $3.25-billion COVID-19 contingency fund for pandemic-related health-care costs, including vaccine deployment, personal protective equipment and virus screening at health-care facilities.

The province is aiming to hire 3,000 new health-care workers with $585 million for the Health Career Access Program.

About a quarter-billion dollars will go to expanding the province’s urgent and primary care centre rollout, while $300 million will go to improving access to cancer care and PharmaCare and to reduce the backlog for diagnostic imaging and surgeries.

