Okanagan weather: much-needed moisture arrives this weekend

After a cold front slid through Wednesday evening with some showers, clouds lingered into early Thursday before skies started to clear and sunshine returned.

Behind the front, temperatures have fallen out of the 20s into the teens in the afternoon.

View image in full screen Spotty showers are possible in the Okanagan late Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury may dip just below freezing into early Friday morning before rebounding up to around 17 C later in the day as clouds roll in with a chance of late-day spotty showers as the next system swings in.

This system will bring in the first significant steady rain of the month to the Okanagan on Saturday with some lingering showers likely on Sunday.

5 to 15 millimetres of much-needed moisture is possible over the weekend as daytime highs dip into the low teens.

Mid-teen afternoon highs return for the final week of April as unsettled conditions stick around through the middle of the week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

