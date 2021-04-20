Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather travel advisory issued as London, Ont., prepares for snow

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 20, 2021 1:59 pm
FILE - In a Feb. 8, 2012 file photo, a light snow falls on a pink plastic lawn flamingo in Pottsville, Pa.
FILE - In a Feb. 8, 2012 file photo, a light snow falls on a pink plastic lawn flamingo in Pottsville, Pa. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, ahead of a low pressure system that could bring up to 5 cm of snowfall.

The national weather agency says Londoners could face snow, slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to falling snow starting Tuesday night and lasting into Wednesday morning.

Read more: Winter weather returns as snow set to fall in southern Ontario Wednesday

Meteorologists say due to the “uncertain track of the weather system and the warm ground temperatures,” actual snowfall amounts could change.

John Parsons, the city’s division manager of roadside operations, tells Global News that sander and salter trucks are available and ready to deploy if need be, with a focus on main roads and bus routes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Parsons says snowplows will also be available as a precaution, but he doesn’t anticipate deploying them, noting the warm ground temperature.

Read more: Spell of warm weather to go out with a bang in London, Ont.

The cool temperatures will be short-lived in London, according to Environment Canada.

Forecasters are calling for a high of just 3 C on Wednesday with an overnight low of -3 C before the temperature climbs up to 7 C on Thursday and as high as 15 C on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Weather cuts Ontario maple syrup season short' Weather cuts Ontario maple syrup season short
Weather cuts Ontario maple syrup season short – Apr 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaSnowWinter weatherlondon weatherapril snowwinter weather travel advisoryjohn parsonslight snowsnow in spring

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers