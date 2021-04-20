Kelowna Chamber of Commerce advocating for small businesses amid extended restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the B.C. government announced the extension of provincial health orders for another five weeks, including the ban on indoor dining.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce believes local businesses will be paying the price.

“Over the last year, businesses have worked hard to establish enhanced safety protocols to keep their employees and customers safe,” Kelowna Chamber of Commerce staff wrote in a release.

“Shouldering that responsibility for a further five weeks to help curb transmission will come at a further cost to business that will need to be addressed.”

The chamber says staff will continue to work with provincial and federal partners to advocate for its members and businesses, to ensure they will have what they need to navigate through the next five weeks.

“With vaccinations in other nations racing ahead, it’s regrettable to see the continued high number of cases across our province forcing more restrictions on businesses through the May long weekend,” said chamber president Jeffrey Robinson.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is urging everyone to adhere to the new and extended pandemic restrictions so that transmission is curbed and businesses can reopen and stay open.

