Waterloo police warn of large police presence near scene of disturbance in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are warning Cambridge residents to expect a large police presence in the Preston-area Cambridge on Tuesday.
In a tweet issued shortly before 11 a.m., police said officers were at a scene near Linden Drive and Preston Parkway after receiving multiple calls about a disturbance.
They are asking residents to avoid the area due to the large police presence.
Police say further details will be provided as they become available.
