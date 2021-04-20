Menu

Crime

Waterloo police warn of large police presence near scene of disturbance in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are warning Cambridge residents to expect a large police presence in the Preston-area Cambridge on Tuesday.

In a tweet issued shortly before 11 a.m., police said officers were at a scene near Linden Drive and Preston Parkway after receiving multiple calls about a disturbance.

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

They are asking residents to avoid the area due to the large police presence.

Police say further details will be provided as they become available.

