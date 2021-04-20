Waterloo police warn of large police presence near scene of disturbance in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are warning Cambridge residents to expect a large police presence in the Preston-area Cambridge on Tuesday.

In a tweet issued shortly before 11 a.m., police said officers were at a scene near Linden Drive and Preston Parkway after receiving multiple calls about a disturbance.

They are asking residents to avoid the area due to the large police presence.

Police say further details will be provided as they become available.

