Railway worker rescues child from oncoming train in India

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Railway employee in India sprints along tracks to save boy from oncoming train' Railway employee in India sprints along tracks to save boy from oncoming train
WATCH: A railway employee in India sprinted along railway tracks to save a boy who had fallen onto the tracks seconds before, as an oncoming train bore down on them on April 17.

Heart-stopping video from India shows a railway employee risking his own life to save a young boy after the child tripped and fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

India’s Ministry of Railways released CCTV footage of the close call, which happened at Vangani station in Mumbai on April 17.

The six-year-old boy tripped while escorting his mother, who is visually impaired, the Free Press Journal reports.

Read more: Man hurls rabid bobcat across his lawn to save wife in dramatic video

Video shows the boy leading his mother along the edge of the platform when he goes a step too far, losing his balance and falling onto the tracks below.

A boy and his mother are shown after he fell onto the tracks at a train station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021. View image in full screen
A boy and his mother are shown after he fell onto the tracks at a train station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021. Ministry of Railways/Twitter

The boy struggles to get up as a train rounds the bend in the background. His mother can be seen calling for him, unaware of where he is.

The child gets to his feet and tries to climb up onto the platform, but he is too small.

Fortunately, railway employee Mayur Shelkhe saw the boy go down and immediately rushed in to help.

Trending Stories
A boy is shown on the tracks at Vangani station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021, in this image from CCTV video. View image in full screen
A boy is shown on the tracks at Vangani station in Mumbai on April 17, 2021, in this image from CCTV video. Ministry of Railways/Twitter

In the video, Shelkhe dashes toward the boy and the oncoming train, then heaves the child onto the platform before scrambling up himself.

Several other bystanders rush to attend to the pair after their close call.

Read more: Elephants ‘trample’ suspected poacher to death in South Africa

“I ran toward the child but also thought that I might be in danger too,” Shelkhe later told India’s ANI news agency. “Still, I thought I should save him.”

The Ministry of Railways hailed Shelkhe as a “Good Samaritan” who saved the boy “just in the nick of time.”

“He risked his life to save the life of the child,” the ministry said on Twitter. “We salute his exemplary courage and utmost devotion to the duty.”

Railway officials later celebrated Shelkhe’s heroism in a special ceremony.

Politicians, celebrities and retail brands rushed to congratulate Sheklhe and offer him rewards on social media.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also applauded Shelkhe for his courage.

“His act cannot be compared with any prize or money,” Goyal tweeted. “But he will be rewarded for fulfilling his responsibility and motivating humanity with his work.”

