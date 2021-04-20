Menu

Education

McMaster research gift to help improve at-risk seniors’ lives

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 11:22 am
Former McMaster University Chancellor Suzanne Lebarge. View image in full screen
Former McMaster University Chancellor Suzanne Lebarge. McMaster University

McMaster University is getting $5 million for research on improving the lives of at-risk seniors and the institution didn’t have to go far for the gift.

It comes from Suzanne Lebarge, a former McMaster chancellor and an alumna. The Order of Canada recipient and former RBC executive holds a McMaster economics degree and a Harvard MBA.

Read more: McMaster University researchers testing origins of life theory in new planet simulator

The gift from Lebarge will support the creation of the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging (MIRA) and Dixon Hall, an established multi-service agency located in downtown Toronto.

Read more: McMaster University eliminates barrier to post-secondary education for foster kids

They will collaborate to enhance research with, and services for, older people living in Toronto who are facing housing insecurity, barriers to transportation, and transitions in care, such as hospital-to-home and end-of-life.

