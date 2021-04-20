McMaster research gift to help improve at-risk seniors’ lives

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University is getting $5 million for research on improving the lives of at-risk seniors and the institution didn’t have to go far for the gift.

It comes from Suzanne Lebarge, a former McMaster chancellor and an alumna. The Order of Canada recipient and former RBC executive holds a McMaster economics degree and a Harvard MBA.

Read more: McMaster University researchers testing origins of life theory in new planet simulator

The gift from Lebarge will support the creation of the McMaster Institute for Research on Aging (MIRA) and Dixon Hall, an established multi-service agency located in downtown Toronto.

They will collaborate to enhance research with, and services for, older people living in Toronto who are facing housing insecurity, barriers to transportation, and transitions in care, such as hospital-to-home and end-of-life.

Advertisement