Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Britain, Israel explore ‘green travel corridor’ after vaccine drive progress

By Jeffrey Heller Reuters
Posted April 20, 2021 7:53 am
Click to play video: 'The benefits and challenges of a vaccine certificate system' The benefits and challenges of a vaccine certificate system
WATCH: The benefits and challenges of a vaccine certificate system – Feb 28, 2021

Israel and Britain are exploring the possibility of opening a “green travel corridor” between them, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the success of the two countries’ vaccination drives.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Jerusalem, an Israeli statement said.

Read more: These 3 countries are winning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout race. Here’s the result

“We will promote, together with the UK, mutual recognition of vaccines in order to allow tourists and business people from both countries to safely return to their routines,” the statement quoted Ashkenazi as saying.

Israel and Britain had made “great progress” in their vaccination campaigns, opening the “possibility of creating a green travel corridor”, the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Boris Johnson says there ‘may be a role’ for coronavirus vaccine passports in U.K.' Boris Johnson says there ‘may be a role’ for coronavirus vaccine passports in U.K.
Boris Johnson says there ‘may be a role’ for coronavirus vaccine passports in U.K – Feb 22, 2021

It gave no timeline for implementing such a measure, which apparently would apply only to vaccinated travellers.

Trending Stories

Israel said last week it will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups as of May 23.

The return of foreigners after Israel had closed its borders at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 would boost the country’s economy, which contracted 2.5% in 2020, and battered tourism sector.

Read more: U.K. vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says

Britain, which has the world’s fifth-worst official COVID-19 death toll, has vaccinated 32.9 million people with a first dose.

About 81% of Israel’s citizens or residents over 16 – the age group eligible for the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine in the country – have received both doses, and infections and hospitalisations are down sharply.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
COVIDIsraelBritaincovid vaccinevaccine passportImmunity PassportIsrael VaccineBritain Vaccinegreen travel corridorgreen travel corridor britainuk vaccinatedvaccination rollout britain

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers