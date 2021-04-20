Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Overnight crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District triggers lane closures during morning rush

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 7:52 am
A light standard lays on top of a transit bus on Main Street. View image in full screen
A light standard lays on top of a transit bus on Main Street. Corey Callaghan/Global News

An overnight crash has closed two right lanes in Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Tuesday morning.

The lanes are closed just north of Bannatyne Avenue on Main Street. The intersection is currently being treated as a four-way stop.

Read more: Two taken to hospital in Ness Avenue crash Friday afternoon

The incident involved a Winnipeg Transit bus and a light standard was seen toppled over the bus. Crews have since removed the bus from the area.

Trending Stories

City crews are currently working to replace the traffic signal.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police and the City of Winnipeg for more information on what happened.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashwinnipegWinnipeg TransitMain StreetDowntown WinnipegExchange Districtincident

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers