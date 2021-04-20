Overnight crash in Winnipeg’s Exchange District triggers lane closures during morning rush

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An overnight crash has closed two right lanes in Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Tuesday morning.

The lanes are closed just north of Bannatyne Avenue on Main Street. The intersection is currently being treated as a four-way stop.

Read more: Two taken to hospital in Ness Avenue crash Friday afternoon

The incident involved a Winnipeg Transit bus and a light standard was seen toppled over the bus. Crews have since removed the bus from the area.

City crews are currently working to replace the traffic signal.

Global News has reached out to Winnipeg police and the City of Winnipeg for more information on what happened.

Advertisement