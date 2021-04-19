Menu

Politics

Nanaimo spends additional $400k on security in downtown core

By Jon Azpiri & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 9:46 pm
Mayor Leonard Krog says the increased security is intended to supplement law enforcement and other measures already in place. View image in full screen
Mayor Leonard Krog says the increased security is intended to supplement law enforcement and other measures already in place. Global News

Nanaimo city council is planning to spend an additional $400,000 to beef up security in the city’s downtown.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the increased security is intended to supplement law enforcement and other measures already in place.

“The $400,000 is what we have to do now in order to provide security today and over the next few months,” Krog said.

The added security is a response to an increase in property crime and vehicle break-ins believe to be tied to a tent city in Diana Krall Plaza.

“It’s a disturbing sight for people who want to come downtown and shop,” said Kim Smythe of the Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s disturbing for people who are working in the shops who feel that their safety is threatened at times by some of these individuals. And it’s just kind of a confused and really difficult-to-solve situation right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Krog said the city faces a growing population of people with mental health and addiction issues and doesn’t have any other option.

Read more: Man stabbed over social distancing dispute in Nanaimo, B.C., speaks out

There are hopes more help for rehabilitation services and housing will come in Tuesday’s provincial budget.

“You’re talking tens of millions of dollars and we need the province to step up to the plate, which they are in large measure doing but it’s going to take a long time.”

