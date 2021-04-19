Guelph reports 116 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases climb to 386

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 3,699 during the pandemic.

The data encompasses the entire weekend, from Friday to Monday morning. Active cases increased by two during that time to 386.

Another 114 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,276 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-39 age group.

In Wellington County, 45 new cases are being reported on Monday as its case count reaches 1,282.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by three from Thursday’s data to 122, with another 42 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,125.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Homewood Health Centre declared on April 1 continues after four patients and four staff tested positive for the virus.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen to 153.5 from 165.4 cases per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 6.6 per cent.

There are 18 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including eight in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 78,978 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 2,999 doses over what was reported on Thursday.

Public health also reports that 71,735 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 28.1 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

