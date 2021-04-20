Crime Beat podcast: Tormented by trauma

Send this page to someone via email

In early 2007, a young widowed mother of two was just settling into a bigger home after living for several years in a cramped apartment with her extended family.

Aset Magomadova was looking forward to spring because she finally had a backyard and was going to plant a garden.

The family came to Calgary as refugees from war-torn Chechnya where they experienced imprisonment, homelessness, severe injuries and loss.

Read more: Lawyer for Calgary mother accused of strangling daughter wants trial suspended

Arriving in Canada brought new hope. This was the place her dreams were supposed to come true.

But on a cold snowy day in February 2007, all those plans came to an abrupt end.

In the latest episode of the Global News podcast, Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt highlights the importance of knowing the full story before rushing to judgment because we never know what people have gone through.

“Tormented by trauma” is available now.

