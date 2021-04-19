No injuries following townhouse fire in Peterborough south end

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following a townhouse fire in Peterborough’s south end on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, fighters around 9:30 p.m. responded to a townhouse fire on Crawford Drive.

Platoon chief Tony Ronco says all occupants in the home managed to get out safely as crews managed to contain a fire to the second floor.

TRAFFIC: A section of Crawford Drive is blocked as @PtboFireRescue deal with a structure fire in one of the units at 665 Crawford Drive. @PtboParamedics and @PtboPolice are also here. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/RsuYeoyzlM — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 18, 2021

Ronco said damage is pegged at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he said in a release.