No injuries following townhouse fire in Peterborough south end

No one was injured following a townhouse fire in Peterborough’s south end on Saturday night.
According to Peterborough Fire Services, fighters around 9:30 p.m. responded to a townhouse fire on Crawford Drive.
Platoon chief Tony Ronco says all occupants in the home managed to get out safely as crews managed to contain a fire to the second floor.
Ronco said damage is pegged at $50,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown, he said in a release.
