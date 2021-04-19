Menu

Fire

No injuries following townhouse fire in Peterborough south end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 19, 2021 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'No injuries following fire on Crawford Drive in Peterborough' No injuries following fire on Crawford Drive in Peterborough
No injuries were reported following a townhouse fire on Crawford Drive on Saturday night.

No one was injured following a townhouse fire in Peterborough’s south end on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, fighters around 9:30 p.m. responded to a townhouse fire on Crawford Drive.

Read more: Tenant rescued from second floor of Peterborough townhouse fire

Platoon chief Tony Ronco says all occupants in the home managed to get out safely as crews managed to contain a fire to the second floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronco said damage is pegged at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he said in a release.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FirePeterborough Fire ServicesTownhouse FirePeterborough FirePeterborough House FireCrawford Drive house fire

