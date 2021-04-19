RCMP says missing 26-year-old found dead in Caraquet, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have found the body of a man who went missing in Caraquet, N.B., two weeks ago.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said a 26-year-old was last seen on April 5 at a residence on Boulevard Saint-Pierre Ouest. Officers conducted searches using police dogs and air services, as well as help from local fire departments, Ground Search and Rescue and community volunteers.

On April 18 around 5:10 p.m., the RCMP was notified after a volunteer firefighter found the man’s body in the woods along Chemin Allée des Albert in Caraquet.

Police say an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

“The RCMP would like to thank members of the community, partner agencies and specialized policing services for their assistance during the search for the missing man,” the release said.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

